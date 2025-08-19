RU RU ES ES FR FR
Modern Sport vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Modern Sport FC vs Zamalek SC prediction Photo: x.com/ZSCOfficial/ Author unknownn
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the third round of the Egyptian Premier League, Modern Sport will face off against Zamalek. The match is set to take place in Cairo on Thursday, August 21. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Last season, Modern Sport struggled in the first half, sitting bottom of the table at the midway point. The club made the right adjustments, tightened up defensively, and managed to avoid relegation with a strong finish to the campaign.

This season, Modern Sport have shown a new face, impressing in attack. In the opening round, they put up a real fight against local football powerhouse Al Ahly on home turf. A 2-2 draw was a fair result and boosted the team’s confidence.

That was followed by a surprise away win over Al-Ittihad, cementing their impressive start to the season. Notably, all four goals so far have been scored by different players, most of them defenders.

Against Zamalek, maintaining the tempo and minimizing defensive mistakes will be crucial. If they managed to hold off Al Ahly’s attacking threats, Modern Sport have every chance to succeed in this next fixture.

Zamalek are considered one of the dominant forces in Egyptian football. The team has been remarkably consistent, finishing in the top three for seven consecutive years. After two runner-up seasons, Zamalek clinched back-to-back league titles, followed by three straight bronze finishes.

The club regularly wins not only domestically but also has several international trophies to its name. In recent years, Zamalek have secured at least one trophy each season, much to the delight of their fans.

Zamalek come into this match in fine form, showing solid performances in the opening rounds of the league. They boast an organized defense and are adept at transitioning quickly into attack, regularly creating dangerous chances.

They beat Ceramica Cleopatra in the first match, but then unexpectedly dropped points against Arab Contractors. Of note, this game saw the debut of new signing Juan Bezerra, who was acquired for a significant fee from Ukraine’s Oleksandriya.

Match facts

  • Modern Sport are unbeaten in four consecutive matches.
  • At home, Modern Sport have scored in six consecutive Premier League games.
  • Zamalek are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • The Egyptian giants have yet to concede a goal this season.
  • Modern Sport average 1.4 goals per home game, while Zamalek average 2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Modern Sport: Abugabal, Fawzi, Rizk, Elfil, Desouki, Shika, Youssef, Eba, Helal, Mosaad, Hassan.
  • Zamalek: Sobhi, Gaber, Abdelmagid, Bentaig, Mahmoud, Dunga, El-Said, Shehata, Maher, Bezerra, Dabbagh.

H2H

  • Zamalek have failed to beat Modern Sport in five consecutive matches.
  • These teams have never drawn when playing at Modern Sport’s ground.

Prediction

The hosts have started the season strongly, but they’re still a step below sides like Zamalek in terms of class. Bookmakers see the visitors as clear favorites, and that assessment looks spot on. Modern Sport will put up a fight, but my recommendation is to back the visitors to win with a 0 handicap.

