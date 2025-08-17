Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.52 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 21, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland, at Pittodrie Stadium, the first leg of the Europa League playoff round will see local side Aberdeen host Romanian giants Steaua. Read on for team details and our match prediction.

Match preview

Aberdeen, under the guidance of Jimmy Thelin, are showing progress and striving to balance domestic league duties with their European ambitions. The team relies on disciplined defending and rapid counterattacks, making full use of the flanks. Aberdeen are always a threat at Pittodrie, where the electric home atmosphere puts real pressure on visiting teams. However, the Scots have shown defensive inconsistency at times, with individual errors at the back proving to be a potential weakness.

In the Scottish Premiership, the club had a shaky start: in the opening rounds, Aberdeen lost to Hearts and Celtic, both by a 0-2 scoreline. Nevertheless, a 3-0 victory over Morton in the League Cup eased the pressure and boosted team confidence. The clash with Steaua will be Aberdeen’s first European test of the season.

Steaua, also known as FCSB, approach this tie with a wealth of European experience. Managed by Elias Charalambous, the Romanian side are committed to attacking football, emphasizing possession and controlling the game’s tempo. The squad also features young Romanian talents capable of injecting pace and freshness late in matches. However, Steaua can be vulnerable at the back, particularly against teams that transition quickly and exploit space behind the defense with long balls.

Steaua’s European campaign in 2025/26 began in the Champions League, where they were knocked out by Macedonian side Shkëndija, losing 3-1 on aggregate. They then overcame Kosovan club Drita, progressing 6-3 over two legs.

Both clubs boast impressive traditions: Aberdeen famously won the Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup in the 1980s, while Steaua lifted the European Cup in 1986. Their storied pasts underscore that this is a meeting of clubs with rich histories and serious ambitions.

Probable line-ups

Aberdeen: Mitov, Jensen, Dorrington, Milne, Molloy, Nielsen, Palaversa, Aouchiche, Milanovic, Morris, Engi

Steaua: Tîrnoveanu, Crețu, Ngezana, Popescu, Pantia, Chiricheș, Șut, Edjouma, Miculescu, Cisotti, Bîrligea

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between the two clubs

Aberdeen have gone 12 matches without a draw

Steaua have scored in six of their last seven matches

Prediction

Both sides have defensive lapses but can strike quickly and with purpose. Despite the high stakes, I expect both teams to play with freedom and take the initiative. My prediction: total over 2 goals at odds of 1.52.