RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Aberdeen vs Steaua: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 21, 2025

Aberdeen vs Steaua: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 21, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Aberdeen vs FC FCSB prediction @AberdeenFC / X
Aberdeen
Aberdeen Aberdeen Schedule Aberdeen News Aberdeen Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Aberdeen, Pittodrie Stadium
FC FCSB
FC FCSB FC FCSB Schedule FC FCSB News FC FCSB Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.52
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 21, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland, at Pittodrie Stadium, the first leg of the Europa League playoff round will see local side Aberdeen host Romanian giants Steaua. Read on for team details and our match prediction.

See also: Coventry vs Queens Park Rangers prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Aberdeen, under the guidance of Jimmy Thelin, are showing progress and striving to balance domestic league duties with their European ambitions. The team relies on disciplined defending and rapid counterattacks, making full use of the flanks. Aberdeen are always a threat at Pittodrie, where the electric home atmosphere puts real pressure on visiting teams. However, the Scots have shown defensive inconsistency at times, with individual errors at the back proving to be a potential weakness.

In the Scottish Premiership, the club had a shaky start: in the opening rounds, Aberdeen lost to Hearts and Celtic, both by a 0-2 scoreline. Nevertheless, a 3-0 victory over Morton in the League Cup eased the pressure and boosted team confidence. The clash with Steaua will be Aberdeen’s first European test of the season.

Steaua, also known as FCSB, approach this tie with a wealth of European experience. Managed by Elias Charalambous, the Romanian side are committed to attacking football, emphasizing possession and controlling the game’s tempo. The squad also features young Romanian talents capable of injecting pace and freshness late in matches. However, Steaua can be vulnerable at the back, particularly against teams that transition quickly and exploit space behind the defense with long balls.

Steaua’s European campaign in 2025/26 began in the Champions League, where they were knocked out by Macedonian side Shkëndija, losing 3-1 on aggregate. They then overcame Kosovan club Drita, progressing 6-3 over two legs.

Both clubs boast impressive traditions: Aberdeen famously won the Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup in the 1980s, while Steaua lifted the European Cup in 1986. Their storied pasts underscore that this is a meeting of clubs with rich histories and serious ambitions.

Probable line-ups

Aberdeen: Mitov, Jensen, Dorrington, Milne, Molloy, Nielsen, Palaversa, Aouchiche, Milanovic, Morris, Engi

Steaua: Tîrnoveanu, Crețu, Ngezana, Popescu, Pantia, Chiricheș, Șut, Edjouma, Miculescu, Cisotti, Bîrligea

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between the two clubs
  • Aberdeen have gone 12 matches without a draw
  • Steaua have scored in six of their last seven matches

Prediction

Both sides have defensive lapses but can strike quickly and with purpose. Despite the high stakes, I expect both teams to play with freedom and take the initiative. My prediction: total over 2 goals at odds of 1.52.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.52
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17.08.2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.93 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
Hallescher FC vs Augsburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Hallescher vs Augsburg: Who will kick off the DFB-Pokal with a win? Hallescher FC Odds: 1.8 Augsburg Bet now 1xBet
Monza vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:00 Monza vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Monza Odds: 1.71 Frosinone Bet now Melbet
Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek prediction Cincinnati Open WTA Today, 13:00 Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 17, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.62 Iga Swiatek Recommended 1xBet
Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Nantes vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Nantes Odds: 1.55 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now 1xBet
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.85 Atletico Madrid Bet now Mostbet
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Espanyol vs Atlético prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 17, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.57 Atletico Madrid Recommended Mostbet
River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 River Plate Odds: 1.48 Godoy Cruz Bet now Mostbet
Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 Independiente Rivadavia Odds: 1.6 Boca Juniors Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Mazatlan FC prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 20:00 Monterrey vs Mazatlán: Can Monterrey secure a convincing victory? Monterrey Odds: 1.78 Mazatlan FC Recommended Mostbet
Dynamo Dresden vs Mainz 05 prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 18 aug 2025, 12:00 Dresden vs Mainz: Who will advance to the next round of the German Cup? Dynamo Dresden Odds: 1.88 Mainz 05 Bet now Melbet
FC Schweinfurt vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 18 aug 2025, 12:00 Schweinfurt vs Düsseldorf: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 FC Schweinfurt Odds: 1.77 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores