Manchester United monitoring Betis midfielder Cardoso

This coming summer, alongside bolstering their attack, Manchester United plans to sign a new central midfielder. The club has identified an intriguing candidate in La Liga.

Details: According to UnitedStandMUFC, scouts from the "Red Devils" have been observing Betis central midfielder Johnny Cardoso in recent matches.

The player himself has never hidden his desire to test his skills in the Premier League, and is ready to accept an offer if one arises.

It is known that, in addition to Man United, the US national team midfielder is also attracting interest from Liverpool and Tottenham.

Johnny Cardoso joined Betis last winter from Internacional. In the current season, he has played 39 matches, scored 4 goals, and provided 1 assist. This 23-year-old also has 18 caps for the US national team.

Reminder: It was reported today that Man United is no longer considering a transfer for Victor Osimhen.