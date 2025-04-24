Manchester United is not considering the transfer of Victor Osimhen

With the form of Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United has entered the market in search of a new striker. Various players have been linked with Ruben Amorim's team, but the truth turned out to be somewhat different.

Details: Renowned insider David Ornstein confirmed that Manchester United's priority is indeed a new striker. However, while names like Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap are indeed on the agenda at Old Trafford, the candidacy of Victor Osimhen is not being considered by the club's bosses at all.

Quote: "If Manchester United is to consider other players, I am sure it will not be Osimhen. Despite reports, you may read, he is not on the agenda for Manchester United. They will have other options because they may need to turn to them, or they may settle on internal solutions such as Højlund and focus on other positions," Ornstein told NBC Sports.

Reminder: It was previously reported that for the transfer of Cunha, Manchester United is ready to sell Alejandro Garnacho.