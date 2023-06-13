EN RU
Manchester United may buy Bayern goalkeeper

According to journalist Alex Crook from talkSPORT, "Manchester United" is showing interest in goalkeeper Yann Sommer from "Bayern Munich" and the Swiss national team.

The source suggests that the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. Sommer could potentially replace Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, whose contract expires on June 30, 2023. Sommer might be open to a transfer as he could lose his place in the starting lineup once Manuel Neuer returns from injury.

The 34-year-old Sommer joined "Bayern Munich" in January 2023 from Borussia Monchengladbach for a reported fee of €9 million. He has played 25 matches for the Munich club, conceding 31 goals. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
