Manchester United lose key player due to injury

Manchester United lose key player due to injury

Football news Today, 05:00
Photo: MU Twitter

Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out.

According to journalist David Ornstein, an experienced footballer suffered a muscle injury, which is why he will not be able to play for the team in the English Premier League. In addition, Shaw will not play in England's Euro 2024 qualifiers in September.

According to preliminary data, Shaw was out of action for a long time. At the same time, Manchester United has not yet made official statements on the timing of the player's recovery. The club continues to assess the severity of the damage. So far, only there have expressed the hope that due to the injury, Shaw will miss weeks, not months.

Shaw was a key player for Manchester United last season. He could play as a left and centre-back. In total, he played 47 matches in various tournaments, scored one goal and made six assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the market value of the 28-year-old Englishman is around 42 million euros.

Interestingly, Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount was recently injured and will be out for about six weeks.

