Manchester United legend Nicky Butt: "The club is rotten from the inside—even Ferguson couldn't fix this"

No manager can save the club right now

Former Manchester United midfielder and club legend Nicky Butt has publicly backed head coach Ruben Amorim, who is under pressure following the team's poor start to the Premier League campaign.

Details: In an interview with FourFourTwo, Butt emphasized that United's problems run much deeper than the manager's work, insisting that sacking Amorim would change nothing.

"If United just manage to finish in the top half of the table this season, it's nothing to celebrate, but the reality is the road back to the old level will be a long one," Butt said.

According to him, even the greatest football minds wouldn't be able to turn things around at Old Trafford overnight:

"The club is sick from the inside. Sack Amorim—and who will replace him? Nobody knows. Even Sir Alex Ferguson himself, in his prime, couldn’t fix everything right away. Put Guardiola or Klopp in there—the result would be the same."

Butt also noted that the current squad lacks a true leader like Roy Keane:

"Keane would shake up the dressing room and be the kind of captain who can lead the squad forward."

After six Premier League rounds, Manchester United sit 14th in the table with just 7 points to their name.

Reminder: Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle for Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk.