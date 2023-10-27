Manchester United legend appreciates Maguire's efforts

RU RU NG NG
Football news
English football legend Rio Ferdinand is pleased with the form of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

In particular, he drew attention to the defender’s performance in the match against Copenhagen in the Champions League (1:0).

"He showed his character. He hadn't faced a situation like this before, so it was important how he reacted to it. I can see that he trains well and keeps himself in good shape, and that's what you need to do when you're not in the starting line-up. It's difficult, but he managed it.

He's got his chance again and if he continues to play as well as he has, I'm sure he'll be fine. The manager knows he can rely on him, and he is performing well at the moment,” Ferdinand was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

Maguire lost his place in the starting line-up with the arrival of new head coach Erik ten Hag. This season, the England international has played six matches, scored one goal and provided one assist.

