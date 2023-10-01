Manchester United have named Sancho's replacement

After falling out with head coach Erik ten Hag and being suspended from first-team training, Sancho looks set to leave the club soon. As we wrote earlier, United is ready to sell the player. Interest in Sancho has been reported from Crystal Palace.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are set to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. It is alleged that Juve is ready to listen to offers from 60 million euros, despite the fact that they want to extend the footballer's contract. The current contract runs until the summer of 2025.

Let us add that Federico is the son of the famous Italian football player Enrico Chiesa. The guy ended up in Turin in 2020, when he transferred from Fiorentina, where he is a student, under a lease agreement. After 2 years, Juventus bought the well-proven player for 42.5 million euros.

Chiesa played 6 matches for Juventus this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist.

Let us add that today Juventus will meet with Atalanta. The match will take place within the seventh round of the Italian Serie A and will begin at 18:00 Central European time.