Manchester United ready to sell Sancho

Football news Today, 15:53
Manchester United are ready to sell Jadon Sancho after his quarrel with head coach Erik ten Hag. Journalist Ekrem Konоr reported this on his Twitter.

In Manchester they want to get 50-60 million euros for the football player. Clubs not only from the English Premier League are interested in signing Sancho. Interest has also been reported from teams in the Italian Serie A and the German Bundesliga.

The Englishman's current contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2026, with the possibility of extension for another season. Let us remind you that the player joined United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. The team bosses then spared no expense and paid the German team 85 million euros.

At the moment, Transfermarkt values ​​the player at 45 million. But Sancho himself spent only 76 minutes on the field this season and was not memorable for his effective actions.

Let us add that we previously wrote that the player was suspended from training with the team.

