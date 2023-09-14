RU RU NG NG
Manchester United suspended Sancho from training with the team

Football news
Manchester United suspended Sancho from training with the team

Jadon Sancho has been suspended from training with the team, reported on the website of Manchester United.

Sancho remains on a personal training program outside the first team until the disciplinary issues are resolved. We will remind that the Manchester United club sided with the manager. They support the words of Ten Haag, which he said after the match Arsenal - Manchester United. According to sources, the club has nothing to add to what was said. This contradicts the words of Sancho, who claimed that he was left out of the squad before the game on purpose.

Ten Haag doesn't like Jadon Sancho's work in training, so he started to bring in Hannibal Madgebry, 20, and Dan Gore, 18. Last season, the United manager gave Sancho time to recover from physical and psychological problems. He appointed separate coaches for the Englishman who should help Jadon return to a high level.

Ten Haag believes that the club did everything possible to make Sancho comfortable at Old Trafford, but the player did not appreciate this and did not show a serious approach in training.

