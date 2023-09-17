RU RU NG NG
Main News Juventus intends to extend Chiesa's contract

Juventus intends to extend Chiesa's contract

Football news Today, 09:00
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Juventus intends to extend Chiesa's contract Photo: sport.ua/ Author unknown

Despite summer rumors that linked Chiesa with a move to Liverpool, the player still started the new season in Turin. Fortunately for the Juventus management, the footballer decided to stay and is now ready for dialogue.

In the fall, Juve will begin negotiations with representatives of Federico Chiesa regarding the extension of the current agreement. Insider Nicolo Skira reported this on his Twitter. Note that the player’s current contract is valid until the summer of 2025. Transfermarkt values ​​the Italy midfielder at 40 million euros.

Let us add that Federico is the son of the famous Italian football player Enrico Chiesa. The guy ended up in Turin in 2020, when he transferred from Fiorentina, where he is a student, under a lease agreement. After 2 years, Juventus bought the well-proven player for 42.5 million euros.

This season, 25-year-old Chiesa managed to hit the opponents' goal three times in 4 Serie A matches. His Juventus is in second place in Serie A, behind only Inter. The team managed to defeat Udinese (3:0), Empoli (2:0) and Lazio (3:1), and also shared points with Bologna - 1:1.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:30 Laminе Yamal and Alejandro Balde agreed on new contracts with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:08 “We don’t care about Messi”: Inter Miami’s offenders spoke out against the hype in MLS Football news Today, 07:35 Simeone: Worst game since I took charge of Atletico Football news Today, 07:17 Vlahovic set a record for Juventus that even Ronaldo couldn't beat Football news Today, 06:52 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 06:40 Arsenal is preparing a new contract for Zinchenko Football news Today, 06:12 Carlo Ancelotti talks about Vinicius' recovery Football news Today, 05:30 Pochettino: Give us time Football news Today, 05:00 It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne Football news Today, 04:30 Lunin will leave Real Madrid as a free agent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Austin FC vs Portland Timbers prediction and betting tips on September 18, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023