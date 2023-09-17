Juventus intends to extend Chiesa's contract

Despite summer rumors that linked Chiesa with a move to Liverpool, the player still started the new season in Turin. Fortunately for the Juventus management, the footballer decided to stay and is now ready for dialogue.

In the fall, Juve will begin negotiations with representatives of Federico Chiesa regarding the extension of the current agreement. Insider Nicolo Skira reported this on his Twitter. Note that the player’s current contract is valid until the summer of 2025. Transfermarkt values ​​the Italy midfielder at 40 million euros.

Let us add that Federico is the son of the famous Italian football player Enrico Chiesa. The guy ended up in Turin in 2020, when he transferred from Fiorentina, where he is a student, under a lease agreement. After 2 years, Juventus bought the well-proven player for 42.5 million euros.

This season, 25-year-old Chiesa managed to hit the opponents' goal three times in 4 Serie A matches. His Juventus is in second place in Serie A, behind only Inter. The team managed to defeat Udinese (3:0), Empoli (2:0) and Lazio (3:1), and also shared points with Bologna - 1:1.