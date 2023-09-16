Juventus beat Lazio thanks to a brace from Vlahovic

One of the central matches of the fourth round took place in Serie A. Juventus hosted Lazio at home.

The home team started the game with a goal. Dushan Vlahovich opened the scoring in the tenth minute. Despite the fact that Lazio had more possession, Juve played much sharper and doubled their lead in the 26th minute. Federico Chiesa added a goal to his account after a pass from Rabiot. The first half for Juventus 2:0.

In the second half, Lazio tried to get at least a goal back, and they did. Luis Alberto reduced the deficit in the 64th minute. However, intrigue returned to the match only for three minutes. Dushan Vlahovich scored a double and removed the question about the winner.

Juventus beat Lazio 3-1 and temporarily move to the top of Serie A with ten points after four rounds.

Series A. Fourth round

"Juventus" - "Lazio" - 3:1

Goals: 1:0 - 10 Vlahovich, 2:0 - 26 Chiesa, 2:1 - 64 Luis Alberto, 3:1 - 67 Vlahovich