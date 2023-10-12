RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany

Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany

Football news
Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany Photo: RB Leipzig website

Leipzig striker Lua Openda remains on the radar of European top clubs.

According to Football Insider, the star footballer could switch clubs next summer.

The source notes that the English Manchester United are seriously interested in the services of the goal-scoring footballer.

At the same time, Leipzig is ready to sell its leader, but only after the end of the current season. In addition, Openda is being watched by Chelsea and Liverpool. However, he has not yet contacted the 23-year-old football player and his entourage.

Openda joined Leipzig last summer. He has made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Bulls this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

His agreement with the Leipzig team is valid until June 2028. According to Transfermarkt, the footballer is now valued at 35 million euros.

