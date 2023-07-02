Manchester United could buy Dutch champion goalkeeper

Manchester United are interested in Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who became the champion of the Netherlands, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the English club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. Baylou has become the main option for the Manchester United, as the club cannot sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onan due to the high cost.

Bijlow, 25, made 34 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions last season and conceded 33 goals. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.