Manchester United coach named the team's main problem

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag spoke about the problems the team faced in the new season.

In particular, he expressed his concern about problems with player injuries.

According to the coach, he has not yet had the opportunity to play and field the most competitive squad for the game of the new season.

"Since the beginning of last season, I have never been able to field the best team because of injuries. Someone always gets injured. However, we have always achieved results, with the exception of the current period. I have already faced a similar situation in the past and dealt with it her. We just have to deal with it. In such situations, I like that you know exactly what to do - concentrate on the process, "Metro quotes ten Hag as saying.

At the moment, Manchester United is only in 13th place in the English Premier League table, gaining six points from the first five matches played.