Manchester United coach appealed to the club's management

Manchester United have already begun to think about how best to prepare for next season's Champions League.

Head coach Eric ten Hague stressed the importance of transfers in order to achieve more serious goals.

"We have a good base to contend for a place in the top four, but as a coach, I want to fight for the title.

We've already advanced in that direction, but we need even better players if we want to reach the highest goals," Ten Hague said at the post-match press conference.