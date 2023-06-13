Manchester United close to signing defensive leader Napoli

Manchester United is close to signing defender Kim Min-Jae from Napoli and the South Korean national team, according to Il Mattino.

According to the source, the player is already preparing for his move to England and has already moved his furniture out of his home in Naples. The transfer fee is expected to be around 35 million euros.

In the current season, 26-year-old Kim Min-Jae has played 45 matches in all competitions for Napoli, scoring two goals and providing two assists.