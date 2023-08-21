RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker

Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker

Football news Today, 13:05
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Photo: Mason Greenwood's Instagram/Author Unknown

The press service of Manchester United has announced on their official website about the departure of forward Mason Greenwood, who was accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend.

The club's management conducted an internal investigation and concluded that the player is innocent. Despite this, the club has decided to terminate the player's contract, which was valid until the summer of 2025.

In January 2022, the forward was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of violence and death threats. Subsequently, Greenwood reconciled with his girlfriend, and they had a child together.

21-year-old Greenwood is a product of the Manchester United academy. He has been part of the English club's first team since the summer of 2019. In total, he has played 129 matches for the team in all competitions, scored 35 goals, and provided 12 assists. As part of Manchester United, Greenwood reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2020/2021 season.

Greenwood was called up to the England national team only once in September 2020. He participated in a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland (1:0), playing for 12 minutes.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news Today, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news Yesterday, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:21 Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea defeated in London derby Football news Yesterday, 13:51 Chelsea defeated in London derby
"Dynamo" Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 12:54 Dynamo Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine, conceding the decisive goal in the 9
Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Yesterday, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:33 Atlético may sell world champions to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:24 Manchester City close to buying Belgian talent for €60m Football news Today, 13:13 PSG offered 70 million euros for the French striker Football news Today, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news Today, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news Today, 09:00 Bayern have decided on the condition for the sale of Pavard to Inter Football news Today, 08:00 Lens bought a striker who was interested in Chelsea and Arsenal Football news Today, 07:00 Ajax can help Trubin become the main goalkeeper of Benfica Football news Today, 06:00 Laporte's salary revealed after joining Al-Nasr Football news Today, 05:00 PSV agree on the transfer of an American from Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football Today Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023