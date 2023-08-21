Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker

The press service of Manchester United has announced on their official website about the departure of forward Mason Greenwood, who was accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend.

The club's management conducted an internal investigation and concluded that the player is innocent. Despite this, the club has decided to terminate the player's contract, which was valid until the summer of 2025.

In January 2022, the forward was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of violence and death threats. Subsequently, Greenwood reconciled with his girlfriend, and they had a child together.

21-year-old Greenwood is a product of the Manchester United academy. He has been part of the English club's first team since the summer of 2019. In total, he has played 129 matches for the team in all competitions, scored 35 goals, and provided 12 assists. As part of Manchester United, Greenwood reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2020/2021 season.

Greenwood was called up to the England national team only once in September 2020. He participated in a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland (1:0), playing for 12 minutes.