Manchester United adds Moise Kean to striker shortlist
Football news Today, 08:10Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
This summer, Manchester United is set to sign a new central striker, and the club has expanded its shortlist with another forward.
Details: According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United has shown interest in signing Italy international and Fiorentina striker Moise Kean.
The Red Devils are attracted by the relatively modest fee required for Kean. From July 1 to July 15, his contract will feature a €50 million release clause.
In addition to Kean, United’s shortlist also includes Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyökeres, and Liam Delap.
Reminder: Earlier reports stated that only four players in the United squad are considered untouchable, while the club is ready to sell almost everyone else.
