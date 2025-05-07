Manchester United ready to sell almost the entire squad. Only four players are untouchable

Dissatisfaction with the Manchester United squad has seemingly become mainstream among Red Devils fans. Now, the club's management is also prepared to take a bold step in overhauling their roster.

Details: According to Football Transfers, out of the 42 players currently on Manchester United's books, only four are considered untouchable in the transfer market: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, winter signing Patrick Dorgu, and—somewhat surprisingly—Harry Maguire.

The club is open to offers for the other 38 players. It's already certain that Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelöf will leave Old Trafford this summer when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Manchester United will also look to recoup their investments in Rasmus Højlund and Antony, while aiming to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Offloading players like Mason Mount would also help ease the wage bill.

Reminder: Earlier reports also indicated that the club is planning to keep young Harry Amass and intends to extend his contract.