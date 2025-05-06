Manchester United wants to keep Harry Amass and plans to hold talks with him

Manchester United has been increasingly integrating 18-year-old defender Harry Amass into the first team, and the club is pleased with his performances, signaling their intention to continue working with him.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils' management is ready to offer him a new contract and discuss an extension once the current season concludes. The club has been impressed with the young full-back's progress and plans to open negotiations in the coming months.

This season, Amass has made five appearances for Manchester United's senior squad. In total, he has played 26 matches and provided four assists.

