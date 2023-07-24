Manchester City join fight for Chelsea transfer target

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, Manchester City has entered the race to sign winger Michel Olise from London's Crystal Palace and the French youth national team. The club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window.

Earlier, it was reported that London's Chelsea had offered 45 million euros for the Frenchman. Other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, have also shown interest in the player. However, none of the interested clubs are willing to pay the same substantial amount as Chelsea.

Michel Olise, 21 years old, has been playing for Crystal Palace since 2021. He transferred to the London club from Reading, with the transfer fee amounting to 9.3 million euros. Olise has played a total of 71 matches for Crystal Palace in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2022, Olise has been representing the French youth national team. He has played a total of seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and receiving one yellow card.