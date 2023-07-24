RU RU
Main News Manchester City join fight for Chelsea transfer target

Manchester City join fight for Chelsea transfer target

Football news Today, 11:30
Manchester City join fight for Chelsea transfer target Photo: Instagram Michel Olise / Author unknown

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, Manchester City has entered the race to sign winger Michel Olise from London's Crystal Palace and the French youth national team. The club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window.

Earlier, it was reported that London's Chelsea had offered 45 million euros for the Frenchman. Other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, have also shown interest in the player. However, none of the interested clubs are willing to pay the same substantial amount as Chelsea.

Michel Olise, 21 years old, has been playing for Crystal Palace since 2021. He transferred to the London club from Reading, with the transfer fee amounting to 9.3 million euros. Olise has played a total of 71 matches for Crystal Palace in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2022, Olise has been representing the French youth national team. He has played a total of seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and receiving one yellow card.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Manchester City Crystal Palace Premier League England
Popular news
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news Today, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Yesterday, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Inter Miami could sign Real Madrid legend Football news Today, 13:55 Kylian Mbappe Receives Incredible Offer From Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:49 Borussia Dortmund buy Bayern midfielder Football news Today, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news Today, 11:30 Manchester City join fight for Chelsea transfer target Football news Today, 10:50 Chelsea striker could move to Girona Football news Today, 10:10 Napoli want to strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 09:30 Inter want to buy Italy defender Football news Today, 08:50 PSG want to buy the best young player of the championship in Norway Football news Today, 08:10 Ronaldo asks Manchester United defender to move to Al Nasr
Sport Predictions
Football Today Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for PSG vs Al Nasr 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023