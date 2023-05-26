"Manchester City" has extended the contract with a veteran of the team
The press service of "Manchester City" has announced on the official website that they have extended the contract with goalkeeper Scott Carson.
The new agreement between the player and the English club will be valid until the summer of 2024. In the current season, the 37-year-old goalkeeper did not play a single match.
Carson joined "Manchester City" in 2019 from "Derby County" as a free agent. He has played a total of two matches for the club, conceding three goals.
