Main News

"Manchester City" could snatch the world champion title from "Liverpool"

Football news Today, 15:42
"Manchester City" could snatch the world champion title from "Liverpool"

"Manchester City" is showing interest in Brighton midfielder and Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister, according to The Mirror.

According to the source, the "Citizens" could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, believes that the Argentine can be a replacement for Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is of interest to PSG.

Earlier reports suggested that Mac Allister was close to joining Liverpool for €80 million.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mac Allister has played 38 matches for Brighton in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

