Mali vs Burkina Faso: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Tuesday, the final matches of the 1/8 finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations will take place. As on the previous days, there will be two matches, the first of which will be the confrontation between Mali and Burkina Faso. Dailysports will guide you on where to watch this match.

Mali vs Burkina Faso: what to know about the match?

Mali's national team frequently participates in the final stages of the African Cup of Nations. In the two previous instances, the team advanced to the Round of 16. The team showed commendable results in the group stage, securing the top spot in Group E with one win and two draws.

Burkina Faso has displayed inconsistent results in the final stages of the African Cup of Nations. In the previous tournament, the team finished in fourth place, while in 2019, they failed to qualify. From 2000 to 2012, the team either didn't qualify for the final stage or was eliminated in the group stage. In 2013, they reached the tournament final, followed by group stage elimination in 2015. However, in the 2017 tournament, they secured the third position. In the current year, Burkina Faso's national team secured one win and one draw in three matches, earning enough points to advance to the playoffs in the second position.

Mali vs Burkina Faso: when and where the match will take place

The match between Mali and Burkina Faso will be held in Korhogo at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. The referee will start the match at 18:00 Central European Time.

Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 9:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 19:00

Mali vs. Burkina Faso: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters may vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have the match broadcast. For the international audience, the match will be broadcast on Bet365.

Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch this game in your country.

Australia - beIN Sports

Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport

Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada

Kenya - AfroSport TV, SuperSport, DStv Now,

Nigeria - StarTimes, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, Canal+

South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SABC Plus

Uganda - Sanyuka TV, SuperSport, New World Sport, DStv Now, AfroSport TV

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, BBC

United States - beIN Sports

Other countries: