Mainoo set to leave Manchester United before transfer window closes

Midfielder demands a loan move

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is pushing for a move away from the club, having approached the Red Devils' management with a request to consider a loan deal to another team in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Despite his insistence, the Red Devils have no intention of letting the player leave, according to Fabrizio Romano. Head coach Ruben Amorim made it clear at a press conference that he is counting on the midfielder, while the club’s management has firmly stated that a departure is not on the table.

It’s worth noting that Mainoo had previously spoken openly about his desire to change clubs this summer. So far this season, he has only appeared in the League Cup clash against Grimsby, where he provided an assist.