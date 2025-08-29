RU RU ES ES FR FR
Amorim urges Mainoo to stay at Man United and fight for his place

Counting on the player.
Football news Today, 09:29
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Recently, rumors have been swirling about Kobbie Mainoo's potential departure, as he seeks more playing time and is reportedly considering a loan move. However, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made his stance on the matter crystal clear.

Details: The Portuguese manager acknowledged that Mainoo is eager for more minutes on the pitch and understands his frustration, but emphasized that he needs to remain with the squad and compete for his spot. According to Amorim, everyone will have the chance to prove themselves.

Quote: “Before any official announcement, I can't say much. I want Kobbie to speak first. He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie. That won't change. I understand that players who aren't featuring right now are disappointed. But everyone will have the same opportunity to get on the pitch. You have to fight for it,” Amorim stated.

Reminder: Manchester United's management previously gave their backing to Amorim after the team was knocked out of the Carabao Cup by fourth-tier side Grimsby.

