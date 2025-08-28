He stays! Manchester United board expresses support for Rúben Amorim

The Red Devils' bosses want to keep the specialist at the helm.

The Portuguese manager will continue in his role.

Details: According to TimesSport, the Manchester United board has shown a vote of confidence in the team's head coach, Portuguese Rúben Amorim, following the EFL Cup exit at the hands of fourth-division side Grimsby.

Reports indicate that the club's hierarchy understands the current state of affairs within the squad and believes that sacking the head coach at this stage is not the right move. Amorim will keep preparing the team for upcoming fixtures and will be on the touchline for Saturday's clash against Burnley.

Previously, Amorim had hinted at his intention to resign, but as things stand, his departure is not expected any time soon.

Rúben Amorim took charge of Manchester United in November 2024 and has since managed the team in 45 matches. During his tenure at United, the Portuguese boss has led the side to 17 wins, with 9 draws and 19 defeats.

Reminder: An incredible anti-record. For the first time in history, Manchester United were knocked out of the EFL Cup by a fourth-division side