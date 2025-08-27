Grimsby Town cancels some home stand tickets bought by Man United fans

The trick didn’t work.

Today, August 27, Manchester United will be visiting Grimsby Town’s stadium for the second round of the EFL Cup. The demand among the away fans far exceeded the allocation for the visitors’ section, prompting some to try a clever workaround. However, their plan fell through.

Details: According to the club, a number of tickets for the home stand were purchased by Manchester United supporters. Once this was discovered, those tickets were cancelled. In an official statement, the club explained that these actions were taken in line with English Football League regulations to ensure the safety of all supporters. The cancelled tickets will be resold to home fans from the waiting list.

The match is expected to draw around nine thousand fans—the full capacity of the modest Blundell Park, which sits 122 miles from Manchester United’s home ground, Old Trafford.

Reminder: The EFL Cup second round match between Grimsby Town and Manchester United will kick off on August 27 at 21:00 Central European Time.