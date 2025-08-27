Incredible anti-record. For the first time in history, Manchester United knocked out by a fourth-division side in the EFL Cup

This has never happened before.

Manchester United traveled to face a representative of England’s fourth division in the second round of the EFL Cup and ended up making unwanted history.

United conceded twice in the first half and went into the break trailing 0-2. However, after halftime, the Red Devils managed to mount a comeback. In the dying minutes, Mbeumo and Maguire combined to level the score.

Regulation ended 2-2, sending the match straight to a penalty shootout that turned into a marathon. Both teams took 26 spot-kicks, but Grimsby’s players proved more accurate, sealing a dramatic 12-11 victory.

For the first time ever, Manchester United have been eliminated by a fourth-division team in English football.