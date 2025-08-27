RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Incredible anti-record. For the first time in history, Manchester United knocked out by a fourth-division side in the EFL Cup

Incredible anti-record. For the first time in history, Manchester United knocked out by a fourth-division side in the EFL Cup

This has never happened before.
Football news Today, 17:30
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Incredible anti-record. For the first time in history, Manchester United knocked out by a fourth-division side in the EFL Cup Getty Images

Manchester United traveled to face a representative of England’s fourth division in the second round of the EFL Cup and ended up making unwanted history.

United conceded twice in the first half and went into the break trailing 0-2. However, after halftime, the Red Devils managed to mount a comeback. In the dying minutes, Mbeumo and Maguire combined to level the score.

Regulation ended 2-2, sending the match straight to a penalty shootout that turned into a marathon. Both teams took 26 spot-kicks, but Grimsby’s players proved more accurate, sealing a dramatic 12-11 victory.

For the first time ever, Manchester United have been eliminated by a fourth-division team in English football.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Grimsby Grimsby Schedule Grimsby News Grimsby Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
Related Team News
An unbeatable opponent. Manchester United have never beaten Grimsby in history Football news Today, 16:20 An unbeatable opponent. Manchester United have never beaten Grimsby in history
What is happening? Manchester United trailing to a League Two side after the first half Football news Today, 15:51 What is happening!? Manchester United trailing to a League Two side after the first half
One step away from a transfer. Manchester United ready to accept Chelsea offer Football news Today, 12:59 A step away from the transfer. Manchester United is ready to accept Chelsea's offer for Garnacho
Grimsby Town cancels some home stand tickets bought by Man United fans Football news Today, 08:54 Grimsby Town cancels some home stand tickets bought by Man United fans
Antoni in the Real Betis line-up Football news Today, 03:44 Deal with the devil! Betis reach agreement with Manchester United regarding Antony
Amorim admits Manchester United are not ready for European competition Football news Yesterday, 10:14 Amorim admits Manchester United are not ready for European competition
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores