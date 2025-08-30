Controversial moment! Manchester United goal ruled out for questionable offside

The referee makes a highly debatable decision

Manchester United and Burnley are facing off in the second round of the English Premier League.

Midway through the second half, with the Red Devils leading 2-1, a controversial incident unfolded. The referee disallowed a goal by Lyle Foster due to an offside call.

On the freeze-frame, Foster and Dalot appear to be level, but the South African's arm is slightly closer to the goal. However, the rules are interpreted differently in such situations, and the arm is not considered a part of the body with which a goal can be scored. Because of this, the referee's decision seems extremely contentious.

Notably, Manchester United are still searching for their first win of the new season, having picked up just one point from their opening two matches.