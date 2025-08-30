First in 16 months! South African Lyle Foster scores against Man United

For the first time since April 2024, a South African finds the net in the Premier League

Manchester United scraped a hard-fought victory at home against Burnley in their third Premier League fixture.

The Red Devils took the lead midway through the first half thanks to an own goal by Josh Cullen. The referee's whistle signaled a narrow advantage for the hosts at halftime, but the real drama unfolded after the break.

First, the Premier League newcomers leveled the score with their very first shot on target. Jacob Bruun Larsen whipped in a cross from the right, and striker Lyle Foster finished it off with a deft one-touch strike. Notably, this marked the first goal by a South African in the Premier League since April 20, 2024—when Foster himself was the scorer.

OUR MAN FROM SOUTH AFRICA LEVELS THE SCORING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QMsocqk5Xb — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 30, 2025

Just moments later, Amorim's men surged ahead again, and in the 59th minute, Foster found the net once more—but his goal was disallowed due to a controversial offside call.

The Clarets equalized through Jayden Anthony, but in the 90+7th minute, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty to clinch a dramatic win for United.