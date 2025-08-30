This has never happened before! Manchester United make Premier League history

A historic achievement

Manchester United have set a historic milestone in the Premier League. The Red Devils overcame Burnley in stoppage time to claim their first win of the season.

Interestingly, Manchester United took the lead thanks to an own goal by Josh Cullen, thus becoming the first team in Premier League history to start a season with both of their opening goals scored by opponents' own goals.

2 - Manchester United are the first side ever to see both of their first two goals of a Premier League season be own goals. Helping. pic.twitter.com/cIlykZgqS3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 30, 2025

Recall that in the previous round, Amorim's men snatched a draw in London thanks to an own goal by Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

It's also worth noting that this was their first win of the current campaign. With the score at 2-1 in their favor, the referee disallowed a goal by South African Foster due to a controversial offside call.