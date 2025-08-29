Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In round five of the South African Premier League, Chippa United will take on Orlando Pirates. The clash is set for Sunday, 31 August, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Chippa United is traditionally among the underdogs of the South African Premier League and the new season has only reaffirmed that status. The team had a sluggish start to the campaign, collecting just a single point in the opening rounds and once again showing serious issues in attack.

In just four matches, Chippa has already conceded seven goals, highlighting major defensive problems. The lack of a consistent goal scorer makes their offense predictable and easy to read for opposing sides.

At home, the club tries to play more conservatively, focusing on discipline and a tight back line. However, even this approach often falls short, with positional errors and lapses in concentration late in each half leading to conceded goals.

Chippa tries to make up for the lack of quality with effort and commitment, but against a side like Orlando Pirates, that simply isn’t enough. In the upcoming match, Badela’s men will likely opt for an ultra-defensive setup, prioritizing how to contain their opponent’s attacking firepower.

Orlando Pirates are steadily finding their rhythm and now look like one of the main contenders for the top spots. The team has won its last two matches and has noticeably improved the balance between attack and defense.

Wing play has been especially impressive: fast, creative wingers constantly create chances, while the midfield confidently maintains a high tempo. Summer signing Kamogelo Sebelebele has emerged as a real leader on the pitch, already scoring several crucial goals.

Squad depth is another key factor for the Buccaneers. Coach Waddou tweaks the formation and adapts to opponents, giving his side control throughout the match. The team boasts experienced players who can rally the squad in tough moments, alongside young talents injecting pace and energy.

The participation of the club’s star, Rele Mofokeng, remains in doubt after he missed the last game against Orbit College due to injury. With the MTN8 Cup final looming, this could be a major loss, but the head coach remains hopeful the winger will return soon.

Match facts

Chippa United are winless in 11 straight matches.

At home, the Chilli Boys have both scored and conceded in both matches this season.

Orlando are unbeaten in their last four matches.

The Buccaneers haven’t won away in their last three outings.

Chippa averages 0.6 goals per home game, while Orlando averages 1.1 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Chippa United : Sithole, Kammies, Modise, Dlamini, Fasika, Molaoa, Madingwane, Mfekane, Mosele, Ntsundwana, Figueiredo.

: Sithole, Kammies, Modise, Dlamini, Fasika, Molaoa, Madingwane, Mfekane, Mosele, Ntsundwana, Figueiredo. Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Shandu, Sima, Mbokazi, Hotto, Maswanganyi, Marico, Nduli, Appollis, Sebelebele, Makgopa.

H2H

The Pirates have won the last four matches against Chippa United.

Chippa haven’t beaten Orlando at home since 2016.

Prediction

Chippa United are in crisis and are unlikely to put up a real fight. The Pirates have a clear edge in both quality and form, making them the outright favorites. With the MTN8 Cup final and CAF Champions League campaign on the horizon, Orlando simply must take all three points. My pick — away win.