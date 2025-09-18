RU RU ES ES FR FR
Magical execution! Alex Grimaldo scores a stunning free-kick goal against Copenhagen

Grimaldo nets his debut goal of this Champions League season.
Football news Today, 15:21
Alex Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusenlooks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Pure mastery on display!

Details: Tonight's Champions League opener between Danish side Copenhagen and Bayer Leverkusen had it all: suspense, fierce competition, overflowing emotions—and, of course, spectacular goals.

After Larsson opened the scoring for the hosts, Bayer had no choice but to push forward in search of an equalizer. However, the Danish defense stood compact and resolute, posing significant challenges for the "Pharmacists'" attack.

The game turned on its head in the closing stages. In the 82nd minute, Bayer earned a free kick, which Alex Grimaldo dispatched with absolute brilliance to level the score.

But just five minutes later, Copenhagen regained the lead courtesy of a goal from Robert, forcing Bayer to chase the game once again. The German side managed to pull it off—deep into stoppage time, in the 91st minute, Copenhagen's Hatzidiakos inadvertently put the ball into his own net, sealing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

