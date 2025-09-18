Magical execution! Alex Grimaldo scores a stunning free-kick goal against Copenhagen

Grimaldo nets his debut goal of this Champions League season.

Pure mastery on display!

Details: Tonight's Champions League opener between Danish side Copenhagen and Bayer Leverkusen had it all: suspense, fierce competition, overflowing emotions—and, of course, spectacular goals.

After Larsson opened the scoring for the hosts, Bayer had no choice but to push forward in search of an equalizer. However, the Danish defense stood compact and resolute, posing significant challenges for the "Pharmacists'" attack.

Read also: Stuttgart - St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 19 September 2025

The game turned on its head in the closing stages. In the 82nd minute, Bayer earned a free kick, which Alex Grimaldo dispatched with absolute brilliance to level the score.

🚨🇪🇺 WHAT A FREE KICK FROM GRIMALDO WITH BAYER LEVERKUSEN! 🤯pic.twitter.com/t4ZleTFEvW — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 18, 2025

But just five minutes later, Copenhagen regained the lead courtesy of a goal from Robert, forcing Bayer to chase the game once again. The German side managed to pull it off—deep into stoppage time, in the 91st minute, Copenhagen's Hatzidiakos inadvertently put the ball into his own net, sealing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Reminder: Ronaldo reacts to receiving the greatest player of all time award at Liga Portugal Awards