Ronaldo reacts to receiving the greatest player of all time award at Liga Portugal Awards

Felt proud to be honored

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo received a tremendous honor in his homeland: during the Liga Portugal Awards ceremony, he was named the greatest player of all time. The football superstar responded to this accolade by recording a thank-you video, which was published on the official Liga Portugal Instagram account.

In the video, Cristiano, holding the award, addresses his fans, teammates, and coaches who have been part of his journey throughout his career.

"I’d like to thank Liga Portugal for this award, being named the best player of all time. As you can imagine, it is a great honour to win something for my country. First of all, I’d like to thank all my team-mates who have helped me throughout my career to win this wonderful trophy, as well as all the coaches and everyone who has supported me on this journey of always pushing to improve. Thank you all so much," Ronaldo said.

It is worth reminding that Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, standing alongside legends like Pelé, Maradona, and Messi.