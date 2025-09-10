RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cristiano Ronaldo comments on Portugal's tough match against Hungary

Satisfied with the hard-earned victory
Football news Today, 05:32
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Hungary Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Portugal's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo played a pivotal role in helping his team secure a crucial win in the race for a spot at the 2026 World Cup. The forward shared his emotions about the match against Hungary on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo posted several photos from the game in Hungary, captioning them with the succinct phrase, "Two games, two victories. Let's go, Portugal!" — a clear sign of his satisfaction with the result.

It should be noted that the clash with Hungary was far from easy for Portugal. The match ended 3-2, with Joao Cancelo firing home the winning goal in the 86th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo also added to his tally, converting a penalty in the second half. This goal marked his 141st for the national team.

He has now equaled Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz for the number of goals scored in World Cup qualifiers, with both standing at 39. For context, Lionel Messi sits third on this list with 36 goals.

Portugal
Hungary
World Cup Qualification UEFA
