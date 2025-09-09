Ronaldo Set for U.S. Return Ahead of 2026 World Cup

According to reporting from The Athletic, the U.S. men’s national team is in advanced talks to host Portugal for a friendly in March 2026, which would mark Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to American soil for the first time in nearly 12 years. The likely venue is an NFL-sized stadium on the East Coast, with Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium among the frontrunners.

The plan also includes a matchup against Belgium during the same international window, with both games dependent on Portugal and Belgium qualifying directly for the World Cup without having to go through the European playoffs. Portugal is also expected to face Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in that March window.

Ronaldo’s last appearance in the United States came in August 2014, when he featured for Real Madrid against Manchester United in Ann Arbor before a crowd of more than 109,000. Earlier that summer, he had also represented Portugal in a friendly against Ireland at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Since then, amid controversy surrounding allegations published in 2017, which he has always denied and which never led to charges, Ronaldo has avoided competitive or preseason fixtures in the U.S.

In late 2022, he held preliminary discussions with Sporting Kansas City about a potential MLS move before ultimately signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr. Even at 40, Ronaldo remains central to Portugal’s plans. He scored twice against Armenia in World Cup qualifying and also found the net against Germany and Spain in Portugal’s Nations League triumph earlier this summer.

For the USMNT, the friendly would align with Mauricio Pochettino’s push to test his squad against elite opposition from outside CONCACAF in the build-up to 2026. Facing Portugal — and Ronaldo — would not only provide top-level competition but also one of the biggest draws possible for fans in the United States.