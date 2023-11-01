Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans

Fabio Grosso, head coach of FC Lyon, commented for the first time on the attack by Marseille fans on him and other team members.

Let us remind you that before the match with Marseille in the 10th round of Ligue 1, Marseille fans threw stones and other objects at the bus containing the Lyon players and coaching staff.

Fabio Grosso stressed that what happened could have brought tragedy, and such events are unacceptable for sport and everyone associated with it.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the support and hope that the incident will serve as a lesson. I would also like the team to be able to focus on future challenges and move forward," he told AS.

Let us remind you that during the attack, Marseille fans damaged the window of the bus. Head coach Fabio Grosso suffered facial injuries due to shrapnel. He later received 13 stitches.

Let us note that Lyon is currently in last place in the French Championship standings.