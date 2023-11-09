Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers

Luis Diaz's father has been freed by kidnappers, the Colombian Football Federation reports.

"The Colombian Football Federation thanks the government, the military forces and the national police, as well as all institutions and officials who made possible the release of Luis Manuel Diaz, the father of our player Luis Diaz," - wrote the press service of the Football Federation on its page in X.

Recall that in late October, Luis Manuel Diaz was kidnapped by a guerrilla group of the National Liberation Army at a gas station in Colombia near the border with Venezuela.

Also held hostage was Luis Diaz's mother, but she was rescued a few hours after the kidnapping. The father was in captivity for 12 days.

Recall that Luis Diaz missed three matches of Liverpool: against Toulouse, Nottingham Forrest and Bournemouth. Last weekend, he spent eight minutes on the field in the game against Luton Town from a goal. Today, the 26-year-old striker was in the main squad for another Europa League game against Toulouse and played 80 minutes.