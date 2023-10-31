Luis Diaz will not go to Colombia to search for his kidnapped father

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 09:00
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has decided not to travel to Colombia, where his parents have been recently kidnapped.

According to the source, the footballer was dissuaded from participating in the search for his kidnapped father.

The thing is that attackers can take advantage of the player’s return and get on his trail.

People around the player say that Diaz planned to return to his homeland, but his relatives dissuaded him from doing so, fearing that he might become a target for kidnappers.

Diaz himself expressed full confidence in the local authorities who are searching for his father.

The Colombian army is currently using a variety of resources, including motorized platoons, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters and aircraft with specialized radars, local authorities said. Over 120 people joined the operation.

Let us remind you that the kidnappers initially took the football player’s mother hostage, but she was rescued. Now they still have the head of the family.

