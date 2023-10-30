Search continues in Colombia for the kidnapped father of footballer Luis Diaz

General William Rene Salamanca, director of the National Police of Colombia, clarified the situation with the search for the father of Liverpool football player Luis Diaz.

In particular, the law enforcement officer announced a reward of up to € 10.5 thousand for information that will help trace the man.

According to BBC Sport, over 120 soldiers together with the police went to search for the footballer’s father. They are looking for him in northern Colombia.

Security forces said they deployed control posts and used two motorized units, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters and a radar-equipped aircraft to search for the stolen items.

As Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa previously reported, Diaz's kidnapped father may be in neighboring Venezuela.

Earlier it was reported that the footballer’s parents were stopped by criminals while they were driving to the player’s hometown of Barrancas. They took the mother and father away in their transport, but the woman was saved.