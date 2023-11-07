RU RU NG NG
Liverpool will compete with Real Madrid for a talented defender

Liverpool will compete with Real Madrid for a talented defender

Football news Yesterday, 14:01
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Liverpool will compete with Real Madrid for a talented defender

Goal.com reports that Liverpool is the favorite to acquire Sporting Lisbon's central defender, Goncalo Inacio.

According to the source, the player has caught the attention of Liverpool's manager, Jürgen Klopp, who is reportedly impressed by the young defender's performance. Klopp sees him as a potential replacement for Van Dijk.

Liverpool has been in search of a long-term replacement for aging defenders Matip and Virgil Van Dijk and has been showing interest in the Portuguese player since the summer. According to Sport Bild, Manchester United, which was also interested in the player, has already abandoned the idea of signing him.

Inacio has played 13 matches for Sporting this season, and his market value is estimated at 30 million euros. There were previous reports of interest in the player from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Earlier, we reported the interest in the player from Real Madrid.

