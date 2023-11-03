RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Real Madrid is prepared to acquire a defender from Sporting

Real Madrid is prepared to acquire a defender from Sporting

Football news Today, 13:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Real Madrid is prepared to acquire a defender from Sporting Real Madrid is prepared to acquire a defender from Sporting

Real Madrid's President, Florentino Pérez, has given the green light for the purchase of Sporting's central defender, as reported by Madrid Xtra.

The "Los Blancos" aim to bolster their defense by signing the 22-year-old Gonçalo Inácio. Real Madrid's President, Florentino Pérez, has approved this transfer, which is set to take place in January of the upcoming year. The transfer fee is €60 million, as stipulated in the player's new contract.

In addition to Real Madrid, Manchester United is also in contention for the Portuguese player. The "Red Devils" have added Gonçalo to their shortlist. It was reported during the summer that other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Newcastle, were interested in him.

A native of Almada, Gonçalo began his football career in the youth team of the club with the same name. Since 2012, he has been training in the academy of Sporting Lisbon. On January 13, 2018, he signed his first professional contract with the club. On October 4, 2020, he made his debut in Sporting's first team in a match in the Portuguese Primeira Liga against Portimonense.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Sporting CP LaLiga Spain
Popular news
PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf
Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid
World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele
Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023