Real Madrid is prepared to acquire a defender from Sporting

Real Madrid's President, Florentino Pérez, has given the green light for the purchase of Sporting's central defender, as reported by Madrid Xtra.

The "Los Blancos" aim to bolster their defense by signing the 22-year-old Gonçalo Inácio. Real Madrid's President, Florentino Pérez, has approved this transfer, which is set to take place in January of the upcoming year. The transfer fee is €60 million, as stipulated in the player's new contract.

In addition to Real Madrid, Manchester United is also in contention for the Portuguese player. The "Red Devils" have added Gonçalo to their shortlist. It was reported during the summer that other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Newcastle, were interested in him.

A native of Almada, Gonçalo began his football career in the youth team of the club with the same name. Since 2012, he has been training in the academy of Sporting Lisbon. On January 13, 2018, he signed his first professional contract with the club. On October 4, 2020, he made his debut in Sporting's first team in a match in the Portuguese Primeira Liga against Portimonense.