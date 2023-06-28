Liverpool want to buy the leader of RB Leipzig

Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and the England national team, according to journalist David Ornstein on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. It is worth noting that until June 30, there is a fixed release clause in the player's contract amounting to 70 million euros.

In the past season, the 22-year-old Szoboszlai played 46 matches in all competitions for RB Leipzig, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.