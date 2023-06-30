Liverpool set to sign Bundesliga star

RB Leipzig and Hungary midfielder Dominik Soboslai is close to joining Liverpool, journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted.

According to the source, the English club decided to pay the full amount of compensation in the amount of 70 million euros for the player. The Merseysiders also agreed with the player on the terms of a personal contract. To complete the transfer, Soboslai has to undergo a medical examination.

Soboslai, 22, made 46 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists.