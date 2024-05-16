Liverpool midfielder interested in sensational La Liga club

In the summer, Liverpool will make big changes, which, among other things, will affect the midfielder Thiago, who is very likely to leave the club. Still, he will not be without a team for long, as he has interest from Catalonia, which is not a stranger to him.

It is not Barcelona who are interested in him. According to Relevo, Girona sees the midfielder in their ranks. His experience and talent would help the team ahead of their Champions League debut. However, there is a problem.

Complicating Thiago's move to Girona could be his salary, as he was paid in the region of €10 million at Liverpool, and so far the club are weighing up the pros and cons on the matter before deciding to bring in a player with such a large salary.

But even if things don't work out with the former Bayern and Barcelona player, where he started his footballing journey, Girona have other options.