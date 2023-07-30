Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe

According to The Mirror, Liverpool is still interested in Paris Saint-Germain's forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappe.

The English club aims to loan the player until the summer of 2024. Liverpool's management hopes that Mbappe will agree to the move, as his mother, Fayza Lamari, is a fan of the Merseyside club.

However, this deal is considered unlikely since PSG is seeking to sell the player for €230 million. A loan move for the Frenchman would only relieve PSG from paying his salary, which amounts to €60 million per year.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management is ready to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which currently runs until the summer of 2024, or declines a transfer in the current transfer window.

Mbappe, 24, has been playing for PSG since 2017, after transferring from Monaco for a fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has represented the French national team, featuring in 70 matches, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. He was part of the French squad that won the 2018 World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.