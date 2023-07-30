RU RU
Main News Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 10:55
Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to The Mirror, Liverpool is still interested in Paris Saint-Germain's forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappe.

The English club aims to loan the player until the summer of 2024. Liverpool's management hopes that Mbappe will agree to the move, as his mother, Fayza Lamari, is a fan of the Merseyside club.

However, this deal is considered unlikely since PSG is seeking to sell the player for €230 million. A loan move for the Frenchman would only relieve PSG from paying his salary, which amounts to €60 million per year.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management is ready to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which currently runs until the summer of 2024, or declines a transfer in the current transfer window.

Mbappe, 24, has been playing for PSG since 2017, after transferring from Monaco for a fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has represented the French national team, featuring in 70 matches, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. He was part of the French squad that won the 2018 World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Today, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Today, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Today, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Today, 12:50 Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing talented Bayern striker Football news Today, 12:20 AC Milan close to signing US midfielder Football news Today, 11:56 Arsenal close in for Spanish Premier League goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:37 Luis Suarez terminates contract with Brazilian club ahead of schedule Football news Today, 11:20 Al-Nasr from the UAE bought a famous Italian striker Football news Today, 10:55 Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:35 Al Hilal offer €45m for Sevilla star Football news Today, 10:20 Inter close to buying Serbian talent for €15m Football news Today, 10:00 "Chernomorets" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine
Sport Predictions
Football 31 july 2023 Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023