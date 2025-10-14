Liverpool Leading the Race for Semenyo

A potential boost for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool continue to pursue reinforcements despite an already busy summer transfer window, as the club remains active in targeting new players.

Details: According to indykaila News, Liverpool are closely monitoring Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. The club has established contact with the player and is working to convince him to make the move. His valuation in January is expected to range between £90 and £100 million, though it could drop to around £70 million next summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s 33-year-old winger Mohamed Salah could reportedly join Turkish giants Galatasaray as early as this winter.

Reminder: Arne Slot replaced Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool’s head coach and immediately found success, winning the Premier League in his debut season. The club’s management now plans to reward him for that achievement.